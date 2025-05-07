(KNUE-FM) Texans may want to start saving up to visit the first new Disney theme park in over 15 years.

How exciting for lovers of Disney all over Texas and beyond.

I've been hearing more and more people are visiting the Middle East. Granted, it's a very specific part of the Middle East. The photos look amazing.

Texans, Meet Your Next Bucket List Theme Park

While I've not contemplated visiting that part of the world yet, the Walt Disney Company's announcement of its plans to build its seventh global theme park has me thinking about it more consciously.

According to The Independent, this will be Disney's first new resort since Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016. This latest park will be built on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The company is partnering with Miral, a UAE-based developer known for creating entertainment destinations that immerse visitors in the experience.

Miral will be in charge of development and operation and will add Emirati cultural elements to the park. However, Disney will definitely be lending its creative signature and management expertise to the new resort.

Why This Disney Destination Might Be Worth the Flight

To familiarize you more with the attractions already featured on Yas Island, which is already known as an entertainment hub, Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World are already huge draws.

No official opening date has been set yet, but those in the know estimate that simply designing the park could take about two years, and construction could take as long as five years.

But we all know how fast time flies.

What can we expect? People Magazine reports that Disney CEO Bob Iger said the new park in the UAE will be "authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati."

Will you visit?

