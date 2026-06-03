A Texarkana man facing child sex charges is now on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Criminals list after attempting to fake his own death last year. Authorities say the alleged scheme was intended to help him avoid additional charges.

How Gordon Lemons Ended Up on Texas' Most Wanted List

According to KETK, 46-year-old Gordon Lemons was originally arrested in July 2024 for aggravated sexual assault of a child but was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

That is when, according to the Texarkana Police Department, Lemons allegedly attempted to fake his own death and fled the area for days before additional charges were filed against him in May 2025. During his time away, it’s believed that Lemons traveled to South Texas and attempted to cross into Mexico but was picked up by an ex-girlfriend, Thesia Griffin who was helping him avoid law enforcement detection.

Griffin was arrested in April for hindering apprehension and booked into the Bowie County Jail for assisting Lemons.

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Where Investigators Believe He May Be Hiding

It’s now believed that Lemons is hiding in the Hot Springs, Arkansas area with the help of friends and family members. Law enforcement considers Lemons dangerous and advises the public not to approach him. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

Texas DPS confirms that Lemons currently has warrants out of Bowie County for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and 11 counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

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Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lemons' arrest.

Collect a $30,000 Reward for the Most Wanted Man in Texas The most wanted man in Texas may be in Mexico but has a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media