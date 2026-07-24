TEXAS -- Texas is famous for doing things its own way, but when it comes to food, even the Lone Star State has a few hard "no's."

Believe it or not, there are quite a few foods you legally can't buy, sell, or serve here, according to various sources, including Mashed.com. That means you won't be spotting these items on menus in Tyler, Longview, or anywhere else in Texas.

Some of These Food Bans Might Surprise You

Some of the bans make perfect sense because they're considered dangerous to eat. Others have sparked plenty of debate over whether the government should be deciding what's on our plates.

Personally, I'm okay with a few of these being off-limits.

Some are considered too risky for human consumption, while others involve harvesting methods that many people find unethical. Of course, everyone has their own opinion, but there are definitely a few on this list that I wouldn't be interested in trying anyway.

Why Are These 15 Foods Banned in Texas?

Some were banned because they can carry harmful bacteria, parasites, or naturally occurring toxins. Others were prohibited because of concerns over food safety, animal welfare, or the way they're produced.

There are actually more banned foods than the ones you'll see below. We left out a few that are extremely rare or have complicated legal exceptions, just to keep the list focused on the most interesting examples.

Some Bans Make Sense... Others Are More Debatable

I appreciate the fact that some of these 'foods' aren't available or are out-and-out banned. In my opinion, some foods are potentially too dangerous and not worth the risk. Others are created or harvested in ways that seem so unethical that consuming them seems beneath the dignity of otherwise caring, good-hearted people.

Here's the List of Foods You Can't Legally Buy in Texas

15 Foods That Are Banned in Texas (And Why) Some foods are banned in Texas because they're considered dangerous to eat. Others have been outlawed because of concerns about food safety, animal welfare, or how they're produced. Here are 15 foods you can't legally buy, sell, or serve in the Lone Star State, along with the surprising reasons why. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley