If you live in Tyler then you already know that one of the top places to have family fun in the area is Times Square Grand Slam which features an arcade, bowling, laser tag and a movie theater packed into one building. Long known throughout East Texas and beyond for their 65,000 square feet of boundless family fun, the evolution of the locally owned, family-run business includes passing the torch on to another Texas-based family company.

Austin Based EVO Entertainment Is Acquiring The Tyler Family Fun Center.

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group has become the nation’s leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, with a portfolio of brands that includes EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas, EVO Live, Elevate Rewards, and ShowBiz Cinemas according to their website. The company currently employs 1,000+ team members and entertains 8 million+ guests annually across 175 cinema screens, 151 bowling lanes, a 3,000-capacity outdoor music venue, and more than 50,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space.

Times Square Grand Slam officially became part of EVO Entertainment Group on September 23.

Times Square Grand Slam owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy saying in a statement:

We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam, We are excited to introduce EVO Entertainment to Tyler. Their energy and enthusiasm will continue to build on the foundation that was laid.”

With its seven theater screens, more than 70 state-of-the-art arcade games, 22 bowling alleys, bi-level laser tag arena, virtual reality entertainment, all-ages ropes course, full restaurants, and VIP bar access, Times Square Grand Slam has long been a draw for Tyler residents. Its role in family connection, as both a place of play and of familial pride, is deeply significant to EVO’s Founder and CEO Mitch Roberts who is a fourth-generation cinema owner.

