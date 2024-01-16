Texas is Crawling with Bed Bugs, One City Among The Most Infected in the U.S.

Perhaps San Antonio, TX? Maybe Houston, TX? No doubt you are more likely to find bed bugs in big cities, but how do Texas cities stack up when it comes to these pests?

Get our free mobile app

It wasn't long ago that two major Texas cities had the dubious distinction of being ranked inside the top 10 on Orkin's Bed Bug City List, they've both, thankfully, dropped a bit in the rankings.

We hear about 'em a lot, but what is a bed bug?

"Typically 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans. These pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source," according to ORKIN

What makes bed bugs such good survivalists? Like most insects, rapid population growth. Female bed bugs can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. What's even worse for us is that they can survive for several months without a food source.

How to Avoid Bed Bugs

When traveling, think of the acronym S.L.E.E.P. to help you remember the following action steps to help avoid bringing bed bugs home with you.

S urvey surfaces for signs of an infestation.

urvey surfaces for signs of an infestation. L ift and look for all bed bug hiding spots.

ift and look for all bed bug hiding spots. E levate your luggage on a luggage rack away from the bed and wall

levate your luggage on a luggage rack away from the bed and wall E xamine your luggage carefully

xamine your luggage carefully Place all your clothing from your luggage immediately in the dryer for at least 15 minutes at the highest setting upon returning home from travel.

Alright, let's find out where Texas cities rank:

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.