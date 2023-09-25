Want to Avoid Texas Bed Bugs? Steer Clear of One Metro in Particular

Ah, yes, bed bugs. We hate 'em. There is a silver lining here, though. Just a few years ago both Dallas, TX and Houston, TX, ranked inside the top 10 on Orkin's Bed Bug City List, this year they've both, thankfully dropped in the rankings.

We hear about them a lot, but what is a bed bug?

"Typically 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans. These pests are hematophagous, which means blood is their only food source," according to ORKIN

What makes bed bugs such good survivalists? Like most insect, it's their rapid population growth. Female bed bugs can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. What's even worse for us is that they can survive for several months without a food source.

How to Avoid Bed Bugs

When traveling, think of the acronym S.L.E.E.P. to help you remember the following action steps to help avoid bringing bed bugs home with you.

urvey surfaces for signs of an infestation, such as tiny rust-colored spots on bed sheets, mattress tags and seams, and bed skirts. L ift and look for all bed bug hiding spots, including underneath the mattress, bed frame, headboard and furniture. Typically, they come out at night to feed, but during the day they are most likely found within a 1.5 meter radius of the bed.

ift and look for all bed bug hiding spots, including underneath the mattress, bed frame, headboard and furniture. Typically, they come out at night to feed, but during the day they are most likely found within a 1.5 meter radius of the bed. E levate your luggage on a luggage rack away from the bed and wall, since bed bugs can often hide behind headboards, artwork, picture frames and electrical outlet panels.

levate your luggage on a luggage rack away from the bed and wall, since bed bugs can often hide behind headboards, artwork, picture frames and electrical outlet panels. E xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and when you return home. Always keep luggage off the bed and store it in a closet or other area, far away from your bedroom.

xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and when you return home. Always keep luggage off the bed and store it in a closet or other area, far away from your bedroom. Place all your clothing from your luggage immediately in the dryer for at least 15 minutes at the highest setting upon returning home from travel.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Chicago New York (+1) Philadelphia (-1) Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4) Los Angeles (+7) Detroit (-2) Indianapolis (-1) Baltimore (-3) Washington, D.C. (-2) Columbus, OH (-1)

Yeah, like you already read, no Texas city is inside the Top 10 this year. In fact Dallas has dropped to No. 17, and Space City has really cleaned up their act. This year Houston ranks No. 44.

