Whenever someone claims to have the best steak or any food for that matter in Texas, I always get a little nervous for them.

That is a very bold statement especially when we are talking about the importance of a steakhouse in Texas.

There are many to choose from: whether you’re looking for something more traditional with lots of elegance or want the biggest steak possible in Texas.

But there is a London-based media company, Upper House, that just created a list of the World’s 101 Best Steakhouses, and of course multiple Texas steakhouses made the list.

There were three Texas steakhouses that made their list, our home state took #47, #52, and #84.

As I looked at the list they put together, they did mention some incredible steakhouses.

Although all we really want to know about is who was mentioned as the best steakhouse in the state of Texas.

We Love a Great Steak in Texas

There are so many steakhouses in Texas, it can be difficult to stand out from the rest.

Although if you want to be the best, it starts with having a great product, and you can get some of the best steaks in the world here in Texas.

Whether you want to be fancy and get Wagyu, a marbleized ribeye, or a huge porterhouse, the choice is all yours.

The Best Steakhouse in Texas is...

According to the newest report the best steakhouse in Texas is Knife Steakhouse coming in at #47 and Restaurant in Dallas, Texas.

Next up would be Jeffrey’s ranked #52, located in Austin, Texas.

Lastly would be #84, Nuri Steakhouse, another fantastic steakhouse located in Dallas, Texas.

Don’t miss an opportunity to dine at any of these wonderful steakhouses.

