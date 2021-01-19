Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A North Texas real estate agent who was arrested by the FBI says she should get a pardon on the charges she faces that stem from the deadly attack on the United States Capitol Building.

Jenna Ryan of Carrollton, Texas was arrested and charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. Ryan made headlines during, and immediately after the riot, for posting on social media that she was traveling from Texas to the Capitol on a private jet.

But Ryan tells KTVT-TV that she, and everyone else facing charges from the deadly attack, deserve pardons from President Donald Trump, because she and the others were only doing what he asked. Ryan tells KTVT:

“I just want people to know I’m a normal person. That I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol."

In further explaining her position on the pardon request with KTVT-TV, Ryan goes into detail about why she was in Washington, DC on January 6th:

“I don’t feel a sense of shame or guilty from my heart. I feel like I was basically following my president. I was following what we were called to do. He (President Donald Trump) asked us to fly there. He asked us to be there. So I was doing what he asked us to do,” Ryan said. “I do feel a little wronged in this situation because I’m a real estate agent and this has taken my company. This has taken my business. I am being slandered all over the internet, all over the world and all over the news and I’m just like a normal person.”

In a live stream Ryan put on social media, she can be heard talking about smashing windows at the Capitol Building, and films herself heading into the building. The videos have been captured and shared across multiple social media accounts. (NSFW language included)...

Ryan is not the only Capitol rioter calling for President Trump to issue a pardon for their participation in the deadly attack. The attorney for one of the rioters has even argued that President Trump is the legally responsible party in his clients case.

However legal experts say that these pardons are an extreme longshot, because of the legal peril the President is already in with his second Impeachment. The President has been charged with Incitement of Insurrection, which is what these rioters area also now accusing the President of. Ryan and the “QAnon Shaman” are among the protesters who were arrested that are blaming the President for their actions. If President Trump was to pardon them, he would effectively be admitting his own guilt in his Impeachment trail.