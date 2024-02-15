Look at This Incredible Castle For Sale in Texas

After looking at real estate properties all over the state of Texas I think I have found the coolest property on the market right now. Just imaging owning your own castle! Yeah, that could be your reality as Parsons Castle located in Clifton, Texas is currently on the market.

This unbelievable property which is also an event space is overlooking Lake Whitney. This place looks like the perfect backdrop for a major motion picture. Although this kind of luxury included in a castle on the lake is going to cost you, the current asking price is $5,500,000.

The Event Space is Incredible

This property is set up perfectly to host weddings or corporate events. We are talking about a 3,000 square foot ballroom. There is also a commercial kitchen and bar so it’s simple to hold any sort of event. The lawn is kept perfect, there is a pool and spa on the property. Plus, as you will see below in the pictures, the multiple balconies are stunning.

How Big Is the Texas Castle For Sale?

The castle has 10 guest bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a bridal suite and a groom's suite. There is also an elevator to make things easier for guests. The entire property consists of 2.3 acres of land.

What’s Around the Castle For Sale in Texas?

The property is located 30 minutes northwest of Waco, it’s an hour from Fort Worth and two hours from Austin. This is one of those places that you must see inside even if you can’t afford the property, let’s check it out.

Amazing Texas Castle For Sale Current asking price is $5,500,000 for this unbelievable castle for sale in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins