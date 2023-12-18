8 Christmas Cocktails Guaranteed to Make Texans Jolly

It really is the most wonderful time of the year here in the great state of Texas. Not only is Christmas right around the corner, as you drive around you get to enjoy all the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations that have been set up by our friends and neighbors. It won’t be long until families are getting together to celebrate and we have some ideas on drinks to make the holiday even more holly and jolly.

Before we get too far into having cocktails to celebrate the season we want to first remind everyone to celebrate responsibly. Sure, we all like to have a good time but you should never put others at risk, which means never ever drink and drive. That mistake could turn your holidays into a disaster. Please make sure you have a sober ride home for any company parties or even celebrating at a friend's house. The consequences are not worth the risk.

There Are Lots of Christmas Cocktail Ideas

If you do enjoy having a cocktail as you get together to celebrate the season there are lots of options to choose from. You can go with something warm like adding something to your coffee or hot chocolate or go with a cold beverage and just let the alcohol warm you up. The possibilities are endless.

Specific Cocktail Ideas for Your Christmas Party

If you are trying to think of something festive to drink during your Christmas party or even just an evening at home listening to Christmas music here is a look at some of the most popular holiday cocktails that you could easily serve and enjoy.

