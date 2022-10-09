Texas Cop Fired After Shooting Teen In McDonald’s Parking Lot

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND DISTURBING.

A couple of teens in San Antonio went out to grab a bite to eat from a McDonald's and ended up being shot at by a police officer who was just beginning his career as an officer on the street, but now finds himself looking for another job. In my opinion, he should also be facing criminal charges after watching this video.

The incident took place Sunday October 2nd.

According to CNN, the San Antonio Police Department said in a video statement the officer was handling an unrelated disturbance call at the McDonald’s Sunday night when he saw a car he believed had evaded police the previous day and called for backup.

But The Officer Decided To Take Matters Into His Own Hands Instead of Waiting.

But before backup could arrive, body camera video released by police shows the officer walk up to the driver’s side of the car, open the door, and order the driver out. The visibly startled teen, who was in the driver’s seat eating, put the car in reverse and started backing up.

The police officer then opened fire five times on the car, according to the video.

As the driver shifted the vehicle to move forward, body camera video showed the officer opening fire an additional five times as the car drove away. The SAPD said the teen was found a block away suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A passenger in the car was uninjured, police said.

The Teen was charged with with evading detention in a vehicle and assaulting the officer but those charges have since been dropped.

The unnamed officer, described by the department as a probationary officer with seven months’ experience, was fired for violating the department’s “tactics, training, and procedures,”. The SAPD said it is investigating the incident and will forward its findings to the Bexar County District Attorney. Once again, in my opinion, its tough for police officers to make those kind of snap decisions but if the first option you use is deadly force and a blatant disregard of your "training" then maybe being a cop isn't the job for you.

