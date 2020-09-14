Get ready! The Texas Country Music Association will be opening their brand new TCMA Event Center in Carthage, Texas, later this month.

Linda Wilson, President of Texas Country Music Association, says that other facilities in various cities around the state have been considered, “Although TCMA represents the country music industry throughout the entire state of Texas, Carthage is home not only to TCMA but also to me and my family and the is birthplace of TCMA in 2011, so it’s the natural place for TCMA Event Center and the official headquarters of the Texas Country Music Association.”

If you're familiar with the area, The TCMA Event Center is taking over the former Alamo Bar in Carthage, located just inside the Loop at Highway 59 North.

Brandon Rhyder has hosted the Texas Country Music Awards every year since its inception and has been official spokesperson since 2017. East Texas native Neal McCoy will headline the Awards and perform the finale. Don't miss your chance to attend the Grand Opening kick-off set on September 26th. Tickets are on sale here.

And for those of you who are wondering, due to COVID, the show will be limited capacity, and all social distancing guidelines will be in place based on the Open Texas Rules at the time of the event.

Here are this year's finalists:

Entertainer Of The Year:

Josh Ward

Randall King

Zane Williams

Curtis Grimes

Holly Tucker

Female Artist of the Year:

Season Ammons

Kaitlin Butts

Sarah Hobbs

Holly Tucker

Bri Bagwell

Male Artist of the Year:

Jon Stork

Wynn Williams

Will Carter

David Adam Byrnes

Kaleb McIntire

Country Band or Duo of the Year:

Eleven Hundred Springs

Hill Country

Saints Eleven

Chad Cooke Band

Darrin Morris Band

Roots/Alternative

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

The Powell Brothers

Jamie Lin Wilson

Squeezebox Bandits

Jake Hooker & The Outsiders

Emerging New Artist:

Jade Marie Patek

Jon Stork

George Navarro

Hayden Haddock

Aaron Copeland

Country Album Of The Year:

Randall King, Randall King

Live at Billy Bob’s, Josh Ward

Good Bad Idea, Will Carter

Radio Cowboy, Jon Stork

Still Some Kind of Crazy, Kaleb McIntire

Country Single of the Year:

Whatever It Takes, Chad Cooke Band

Facts and Lies, Jon Stork

Good Country Song, Robert Ray

Whiskey’s Working Well, Jamie Richards

River Road Dream, Curtis Grimes