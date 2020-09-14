Texas Country Music Association Event Center is Opening in Carthage
Get ready! The Texas Country Music Association will be opening their brand new TCMA Event Center in Carthage, Texas, later this month.
Linda Wilson, President of Texas Country Music Association, says that other facilities in various cities around the state have been considered, “Although TCMA represents the country music industry throughout the entire state of Texas, Carthage is home not only to TCMA but also to me and my family and the is birthplace of TCMA in 2011, so it’s the natural place for TCMA Event Center and the official headquarters of the Texas Country Music Association.”
If you're familiar with the area, The TCMA Event Center is taking over the former Alamo Bar in Carthage, located just inside the Loop at Highway 59 North.
Brandon Rhyder has hosted the Texas Country Music Awards every year since its inception and has been official spokesperson since 2017. East Texas native Neal McCoy will headline the Awards and perform the finale. Don't miss your chance to attend the Grand Opening kick-off set on September 26th. Tickets are on sale here.
And for those of you who are wondering, due to COVID, the show will be limited capacity, and all social distancing guidelines will be in place based on the Open Texas Rules at the time of the event.
Here are this year's finalists:
Entertainer Of The Year:
Josh Ward
Randall King
Zane Williams
Curtis Grimes
Holly Tucker
Female Artist of the Year:
Season Ammons
Kaitlin Butts
Sarah Hobbs
Holly Tucker
Bri Bagwell
Male Artist of the Year:
Jon Stork
Wynn Williams
Will Carter
David Adam Byrnes
Kaleb McIntire
Country Band or Duo of the Year:
Eleven Hundred Springs
Hill Country
Saints Eleven
Chad Cooke Band
Darrin Morris Band
Roots/Alternative
Giovannie & The Hired Guns
The Powell Brothers
Jamie Lin Wilson
Squeezebox Bandits
Jake Hooker & The Outsiders
Emerging New Artist:
Jade Marie Patek
Jon Stork
George Navarro
Hayden Haddock
Aaron Copeland
Country Album Of The Year:
Randall King, Randall King
Live at Billy Bob’s, Josh Ward
Good Bad Idea, Will Carter
Radio Cowboy, Jon Stork
Still Some Kind of Crazy, Kaleb McIntire
Country Single of the Year:
Whatever It Takes, Chad Cooke Band
Facts and Lies, Jon Stork
Good Country Song, Robert Ray
Whiskey’s Working Well, Jamie Richards
River Road Dream, Curtis Grimes