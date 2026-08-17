Lake safety is especially important during the hot Texas summer, when thousands of people head to lakes to swim, fish and enjoy time on the water. Texas records more than 300 drowning deaths each year, and boating accidents, alcohol use and failing to wear life jackets can increase the risk of serious injury or death.

When summer arrives in Texas, people look for just about any way to cool down and often that includes spending some time in a nearby lake. It's one of the greatest ways to relax and spend time with friends here in the Lone Star State.

As we continue to deal with these hot temperatures, whether you are travelling or staying local, please be safe in our lakes. A lot of danger lies beneath the surface.

Texas has countless lakes where people swim, fish and spend time on the water. And if you are safe, most of them are just as safe to enjoy on a hot day.

What Makes Texas Lakes Dangerous?

But there are so many ways a lake becomes deadly -- too many times alcohol plays a major role in tragic accidents and deaths. Far too often these accidents are due to negligence on the part of boat operators.

READ MORE: Stunning Texas Lakes Perfect for a 2026 Trip

Texas Drowning and Boating Safety Statistics

"Boating collisions and failure to observe safety precautions. Figures show that about 85% of victims in boating accidents were not wearing life jackets, and so their deaths were preventable."

According to AZ Animals, there are a few lakes you should probably take off the list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution.

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Texas Lakes That May Require Extra Caution

From popular tourist destinations to lesser-known lakes, boat-related accidents and drownings are always at the top of the list when it comes to lake-related deaths, and the sad part is that they are usually avoidable.

UPDATED: These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.