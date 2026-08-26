For many Texas parents, this question might seem obvious. I don’t have kids, so I don’t think about how old kids must be to sit in the front seat of a vehicle in Texas. In fact, when my nephew was growing up, I remember having to run to the store and he wanted to go. It was then that I realized that I needed to get his car seat from his parent's vehicle before starting the journey. It’s just something I wasn’t used to thinking about. So, going back to the question, do you know how old a kid must be before it's considered safe for them to ride in the front seat in Texas?

What Texas Law Says About Riding in the Front Seat

Seeing as how I am not an expert on child safety seats and all that fun stuff I wanted to go to a credible source so I visited the Texas Department of Public Safety website. Texas law requires children younger than 8 (unless taller than 4 feet 9 inches) to use an appropriate child safety seat, while safety experts recommend children under 13 ride in the back seat. A simple yet important reminder for everyone that you should be using your seatbelt when riding in a vehicle no matter your age.

READ MORE: 9 States Passed Smoking Bans with Children in a Car. Has Texas?

Child Car Seat Requirements in Texas

There are different stages for younger passengers riding in your vehicle. Children younger than 8 years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, must ride in an appropriate child safety seat. I highly encourage you to visit the DPS website for more information regarding the different age groups and the requirements for each of the groups.

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Where Families Can Get Free Car Seat Assistance

While Texans don’t always like the government making laws, those designed to keep children safe while in a vehicle are so important. Also, make sure when you’re using a car seat that it’s installed correctly and compatible with your vehicle.

If you can’t afford a car seat, you can contact the Department of State Health Services Texas at 800-252-8255.

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