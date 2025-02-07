Texas, Daylight Saving Time Will Be It’s Earliest In Five Years

Are you ready to spring forward out of winter's dark clutches yet? Me too. For now, as we continue to hold out hope for a world without "saving daylight" in it, at least the good part of it is coming up fast. And it's coming its earliest since 2020.

Since the winter solstice on December 21st, our Texas days have been getting longer and better... sometimes colder... recently warmer... soon to be colder again. But through it all the days are steadily getting longer.

Daylight Saving Time Will Be It's Earliest In Five Years

According to Psychology Today, "time-shifts for many people cause nothing but stress and aggravation." Yeah, ya think?

And you know there's supposedly nothing that could get us to reach across the political aisle, right? Wrong. Turns out there is one thing. A University of Chicago poll found that "75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year."

For now, we're stuck with this antiquated time see-saw every spring and fall. For now.

DST has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, according to the Bureau of Transportation. It was established to help the Interstate Commerce Commission, which monitored railroad transportation.

Outright canceling Daylight Saving Times.

Texas lawmakers have repeatedly attempted, unsuccessfully, to get rid of daylight saving time. "In April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to stay on daylight saving time permanently, but the Senate never voted on it."

This year we will spring forward on Sunday, March 9, at 3 am. So, that day, sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later than the day before.

And if you're keeping score at home, DST ends on the first Sunday of November, so this year, it will end on Sunday, November 2, when clocks will "fall back" one hour.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25, The Complete Lineup Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan 31st, 10 a.m. at reddirtbbqfest.com. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 10th.