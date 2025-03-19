A Huge Price Increase is Coming to Texas Dollar Tree Stores
Expect a price hike at Texas Dollar Tree stores--again.
Once upon a time, buying items at Dollar Tree stores in Texas meant just that: items were a dollar.
However, over time, those prices have crept up again and again. And now, Dollar Tree looks to be raising prices one more time.
Dollar Tree opened its doors in 1986. Until fairly recently, most items in the store were $1. In fact, people who shopped at Dollar Tree stores in Texas relied on those low prices to make ends meet.
Then, in 2021, Dollar Tree announced the items sold at its stores would be $1.25. Granted, that's only a $0.25 difference, but it can add up quite a bit at checkout time. Even then, customers were shocked by the price hike.
Enter the Dollar Tree Plus items. The company began adding these higher-priced items, which are still quite a savings compared to what you may find elsewhere.
Dollar Tree started incorporating some higher-priced items at around $3. Then, $5 items appeared on the shelves. Last year, Dollar Tree put a $5 price limit on items, but now it's going up again.
Now, you'll soon see some priced as high as $7.
In 2019, the $1.25 maximum price cap was put in place. These days, that's the lowest price you'll find on anything.
Dollar Tree Pricing Increase at Texas Stores
Prepare yourself because Dollar Tree is raising prices yet again. A gazillion TikTok accounts have been chatting about the hike, which is set to happen this month and has already been seen at some locations.
Here's just one example.
@styledbysulie Did you hear the News??? Starting March 27 DT is raising their prices to $1.50 😩😩😩 how dare they!!!! #tiktok#foryoupage#fyp#paratiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii#flyp#fypシ#dollartree#dollartreefinds#dollartreediy#dollartreenewfinds#dollartreenews#newatdollartree#easter#easterdecor#easterfinds#news#dollartreechanges♬ Friendly Forest Frolic - Tyara Marandika Candra This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7.
