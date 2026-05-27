(Surfside, Texas) - So summer has unofficially begun in Texas. I say unofficially because the actual summer season doesn't start until June 21. But we've passed the Memorial Day weekend and the kids are out of school, so yes, summer has started.

As you make plans for the family this summer, heading to a Texas beach may be one thing y'all will do. While the sand may be nice between your toes, getting in the water at may not be the best idea. It all depends on the flags that are being flown at the time. You need to know those flags and what the flag colors mean.

Flag Colors You May See on a Texas Beach

There are lots of things we have to pay attention to when setting foot into the gulf along a Texas beach. One of those things is the animals that reside in the water. Sharks are certainly an issue, and so are jellyfish. Ocean currents are another thing we have to worry about, especially rip currents.

Luckily, there are ways to gather information to determine if aquatic life, ocean currents or other beach abnormalities could interfere with our vacation. Using that information, beach authorities are able to warn us using various flag colors.

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A Couple of Popular Texas Beaches

There are ways to see which flag is flying for that day online. For instance, if you are visiting Galveston, you can go to galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com to see which flag is flying for that day.

Surfside Beach is another popular beach in Texas. You will find any severe warnings at visitsurfsidebeachtx.org. It is important to know these colors and check beforehand so your family can have a safe and happy day at the beach.

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Know What These Flag Colors Mean Before Heading to a Texas Beach When visiting a beach this summer, you'll notice some different colored flags at a guard station or on the beach. Here's what those colors mean. Gallery Credit: Canva