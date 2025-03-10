(Tyler, Texas) - We are in that weird period between winter and spring in East Texas. We're gonna have days where it feels like winter followed a couple days later by days that feel like spring. Our seasons are very strange.

Fall to winter can be the same way around here. We'll have about two weeks of actual fall weather followed by an artic front that will freeze us out until mid-March. Summer is really the only season that lives up to its name.

Texas Hurricane Season is Getting Closer

Another season that really lives up to its name is hurricane season. That season will kick off June 1 and run through November 30 this year. We'll have three to four hurricanes make landfall on the Texas coast providing various amounts of rainfall, severe weather and flooding to different parts of the state.

Right now it's too early to get any kind of prediction of what the hurricane season could bring. Those numbers will be released around the middle of April. But this early, it's not a stretch to say that we in Texas could get hit by at least four hurricanes of varying strengths.

Storm Names Have Been Revealed

Hurricanes are given names each year to help distinguish them for historical purposes. When we mention Hurricane Katrina, which will be 20 years old in August, we know exactly which storm is being talked about. Being that Katrina was such a powerful and destructive storm, no other storm will ever get that name.

For 2025, there is a new set of names for the upcoming storm season (wmo.int). The names always start with an A and go in alphabetical order through W. Not every letter is used and they alternate between male and female names. See those storm names below:

The 2025 Storm Names Have Been Revealed as Texas Hurricane Season Gets Closer

Hurricane Season Supplemental Names

If the season is active enough to go through all of the above names, then the supplemental list is activated. Those names are:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Let's hope we don't have to use the above list.

