On May 14th, The Texas Department of Public Safety along with Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma conducted a one-day, multi-state traffic enforcement operation that focused on getting drivers to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law.

If you were unaware, all of us need to understand Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law. This law requires all Texas drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching a vehicle with emergency lights activated.

Texas DPS Brags About 1,000+ Warnings, 580 Citations on May 14th

The Move Over or Slow Down law applies to law enforcement, fire, EMS, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and tow trucks. On May 14th, Texas DPS was out in full force to enforce it.

“This multi-state enforcement effort was a tremendous success,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Working alongside our neighboring agencies amplified our impact and helped drive home a critical message: when you see flashing lights, move over or slow down. Together, we made our roads safer— not just for first responders but for every driver traveling through our states.”

According to DPS, on that day alone more than 7,687 vehicles were stopped during the 12-hour operation. Of the stops, 1,326 were drivers pulled over for Move Over, Slow Down violations.

As a result of the 12-hour operation:

Thanks to their hard work, 1,013 warnings and 580 citations were given out. Additionally, during the operation, there were over 642 speeding violations, 114 motorist assists, 79 seatbelt citations, 33 warrants served, and seven criminal apprehensions.