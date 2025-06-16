I know. You are the best driver in the entire state of Texas. But, moment of complete honesty, do you really believe that you've got the skills to go to the DMV in Austin, TX, today and pass a driving test?

I know you think you do, but, c'mon, It's been a while since driver's ed. For a lot of us, it's been a very long time.

Score 70% On This Texas State Driver's License Test to Pass

Although some of y'all have had the benefit of a few refresher courses over the past couple of decades, right? Thanks to that heavy foot you've got combined with your inability to talk your way of out speeding tickets.

It's been proven, that nearly every Texan and every American thinks they are excellent drivers, and of course, we all are. We're all beautiful too. But how about you put your money where your mouth is, you keyboard warrior? Try a practice test.

This practice test is legit, it's put out by the state of Texas.

"The same structure and scoring system as in a real DMV Written Test plus similar content based on the latest official Texas Drivers Handbook. There are 40 multiple-choice questions that you’ll answer by clicking one of the four options offered. Choose the one that is closest to the truth to the best of your knowledge."

One more moment of complete honesty, does the bar to pass seem low to anyone else?

In the state of Texas, you only need to answer 21 of the 30 questions correctly to pass. That's 70%. That's fine in Algebra, you'll never use that again... but why are we filling up our Texas roads with "C-" drivers, amirite?

There's a practice test below courtesy of Driving Tests Org., see how you do. You can check out their website for more practice and tips.