Valentine’s Date Ideas You Can Enjoy from Home (Other Than Watching TV)

Thinking of staying home to avoid crowds or simply because you just...well, enjoy being at home with your favorite person, there are still a plethora of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day...or night in East Texas.

In fact, you might find it preferable.

Many think of Valentine's as a day to celebrate romantic love. And one of the most integral parts of building a romantic relationship is by engaging in life together and creating memories.

Here are a few ways to do just that and then later of course yeah you can Netflix and chill... or ;) "whatever.":

If you and your partner are intellectually inclined, spend some time finding something new you're both at least vaguely interested in and learn about it together.

It could be anything from a certain period of history, art, or music. Do a little research and plan outings to the East Texas Symphony Orchestra or makes plans to take in some live music at one of our local venues. Just because you won't be heading out on Valentine's Day itself doesn't mean you can't make some fun plans for a less busy time.

Another recommendation for the more cerebral couples out there? I recommend learning a foreign language together. It's fun, you have someone with whom to practice, and you'll already have your own secret language. ;) (Well, unless you're around native speakers, of course.)

Or what about if one of you is interested in learning more about something in which you happen to be an expert? Maybe he's an expert at cooking Thai food and can teach you a few things. You can teach each other things and learn something entirely new together.

Light a bunch of candles, sit somewhere cozy, and just be together.

You can ask each other "romantic questions" if you'd like or just chat and enjoy being in the moment. Being able to simply share moments with someone, even if (and especially when) there's nothing else distracting you can be indicative of the strength of a relationship. Not to mention, everyone looks amazing in candlelight so who knows where it may lead.

Plan a road trip to your hometowns.

Road trips are fun already. They're even more so when you get to learn about your love interest's history. It gives you deeper insight into some of the places that shaped the person you love into who they are now.

If you're brave enough, dance with them.

Some people have committed themselves to a strictly no-ballroom philosophy. Maybe they feel they have no rhythm and would be embarrassed. Well, that's why they have classes for that kind of thing. But even just a simple slow dance can be sweet and even if you're horrible at it, it'll likely lead to laughing--and who doesn't need more laughter in their relationship, ya know?

Guys, listen: There's nothing more lovable than a man that doesn't take himself too seriously and is willing to laugh at himself while learning new things. So relax. (You too, ladies if this is you.) There's great fun and joy in even trying to dance. Pick whatever kind you'd like--just have fun.

I bet you can think of a few more to add to this list. We'd love to hear your feedback!

Ready for Valentine's Day? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, Texas Whether your intended prefers the traditional arrangement or something more modern--or a lovely mix of both, you can find the perfect florist for exactly what you're looking for.

Amazing Valentine's Gifts For The Texan In Your Life Here are some great Valentine's Day gift ideas for the Texan in your life.