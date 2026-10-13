TEXAS -- If you've got a high school senior at home who's thinking about college, here's something that could save your family some money. And if you're an adult considering going back to school, you'll want to know about this, too.

Texas Free College Application Week is underway, giving eligible Texas residents a chance to apply to public colleges and universities without paying the usual undergraduate application fees.

The program runs through Sunday, October 18, 2026, so there's still time to take advantage of it.

How Texas Free College Application Week Works

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, public colleges and universities in Texas must waive undergraduate application fees for Texas residents who apply through ApplyTexas during the designated week.

That includes public universities, community colleges, and state technical colleges.

And you do NOT have to be a high school senior to participate. The program covers eligible Texas residents applying for undergraduate admission, including first-time and transfer applicants. Adults considering an undergraduate degree may qualify, too, depending on their circumstances and residency status.

The statewide waiver does not cover graduate school applications. Some individual colleges may offer additional fee-waiver opportunities outside the statewide program, so check with the school if you're applying through another platform.

How Much Money Could You Save?

That depends on how many schools you're considering and what their usual application fees are. Some college application fees can run $50 or more, so applying to several universities can get expensive before you've even purchased a textbook.

During Free College Application Week, qualifying application fees are waived when applications are submitted through ApplyTexas.

And this isn't just a small pilot program. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, more than 260,000 applications were submitted during last year's event.

The Deadline Is Sunday, October 18

Here's the important part: You must submit your application through ApplyTexas by 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Simply starting an application before the deadline doesn't count. It must be submitted by then to qualify for the fee waiver.

And just to be clear, the program waives qualifying application fees, not tuition, textbooks, or other college expenses. Still, if you or someone in your family has been thinking about college, why pay an application fee when you may be able to avoid it?

You can find the official eligibility details through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and start your application at ApplyTexas.

Texas Free College Application Week is happening right now. It started yesterday but continues through October 18, 2026.

And during that time, eligible Texas residents can apply to public colleges and universities across the state without paying the usual application fees. Because those fees can add up quickly when you're applying to several schools, this is a great opportunity.

Here's How Texas Free College Application Week Works

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, every public college and university in Texas is required to waive undergraduate application fees for Texas residents who apply through ApplyTexas during the designated week.

That includes public universities, community colleges, and state technical colleges. And you do NOT have to be a high school senior to participate.

First-time college students, transfer students, and adults returning to school can qualify, as long as they meet the residency and undergraduate application requirements. The waiver doesn't generally apply to graduate school applications, although individual universities may offer additional promotions.

How Much Money Could You Save?

Well, that depends on how many schools you're considering.

Some college application fees are around $50 or more, so applying to several universities can get expensive before you've even purchased a textbook.

During Free College Application Week, those qualifying application fees are waived. And this isn't just a small pilot program. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, more than 260,000 applications were submitted during last year's event.

Don't Miss Sunday's Deadline

You must submit your application through ApplyTexas by 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Simply starting an application before the deadline doesn't count. It must be submitted.

And while the application fees are waived, that doesn't mean tuition or other college expenses are waived, JUST to be clear. Still, if you or someone in your family has been thinking about college, why pay application fees when you may be able to avoid them?

You can find the official details through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and begin your application at ApplyTexas.

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