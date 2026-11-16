Huntsville Unit in Texas is one of the state's most historic prisons, but one of its former inmates went on to become a familiar face on reality television. Duane “Dog” Chapman served 18 months there after a 1977 felony murder conviction. Here's the story behind his time in prison before he became Dog the Bounty Hunter.

There probably isn't a person who wants to spend time behind bars in a Texas prison. Losing your freedom has to be a difficult experience, and one of the most recognizable places where that happens is the historic Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville.

Better known as the Huntsville Unit or the Walls Unit, the prison is located near downtown Huntsville and is the oldest operating prison in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. It first opened in 1849, making it more than 175 years old.

The facility is operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Correctional Institutions Division. It's also home to the state's execution chamber, where Texas carries out executions. Although the execution chamber is in Huntsville, death row inmates are housed at other facilities before being transferred there for an execution.

It's a prison with a long and serious history. But there's one former inmate whose name might surprise people who know him from television.

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The Famous TV Star Who Served Time in Huntsville

Over the years, the Huntsville Unit has housed countless inmates. One of its most recognizable former inmates eventually became a reality television star known around the country as Duane “Dog” Chapman, the bounty hunter featured on Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Before he became a familiar face on television, Chapman was convicted in connection with a 1976 killing in Pampa, Texas.

According to reports about the case, Chapman was with a group of people who went to the home of Jerry Bowers Oliver. During the incident, another man, Donald Kuykendall, shot and killed Oliver. Chapman was outside the home when the shooting happened, but prosecutors argued that he was involved in the planned robbery and had supplied ammunition.

On July 22, 1977, a jury found Chapman, Kuykendall and Ruben Garza guilty of felony murder. Chapman received a five-year prison sentence and served approximately 18 months at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville before being paroled.

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From Prison to Reality Television

Chapman's past eventually became part of the story behind his public life. After his release, he went on to build a career as a bounty hunter, and audiences later watched him track down fugitives on Dog the Bounty Hunter.

His criminal conviction has followed him throughout his life. In 2012, Chapman spoke publicly about being denied entry into the United Kingdom because of the conviction. He acknowledged his past and said he regretted the choices that put him in that situation.

It's quite a contrast: a man who once served time at one of Texas' most historic prisons eventually became a recognizable television personality.

6 Texas Prisons Housing Violent Criminals After being convicted of a very serious crimes Texas inmates could find themselves inside one of these Texas Prisons. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins