A Texas man known to be a furry enthusiast has now been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to transporting a child for sexual exploitation. A Frisco man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs announced.

37-year-old Joseph Ray Robertson pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard Schell on July 13, 2026. During the sentencing, Judge Schell also imposed a lifetime supervised release on the defendant.

Who Is Joseph Ray Robertson?

Just for context, a furry is someone who enjoys, creates, or identifies with anthropomorphic animal characters

Court documents showed that in May 2024 Robertson, a furry enthusiast, transported a minor from Frisco, Texas to a furry convention in Atlanta, Georgia. Robertson bought an elaborate, custom-made costume to further facilitate his furry persona.

READ MORE: East Texas Predator Sentenced After Online Minor Encounter

What Prosecutors Say Happened at the Convention

While attending the convention Robertson sexually abused the child through acts that prosecutors said would constitute child molestation and sodomy under Georgia law. Robertson also purchased sexual stimulants and devices at the convention and commissioned artwork depicting his furry persona engaged in sex acts with the minor victim.

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Federal Prosecutors Respond to the Case

“This defendant’s actions were depraved and absolutely justify every day of the imposed 20-year sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. “This defendant turned a furry costume into a nightmare of sexual abuse. It shocks the conscience that a child was allowed into a convention where adults were dressed up as furry animals and sex devices were being sold. Not one person in that convention contacted the authorities to protect the child. Every child deserves security, dignity, and a community that stands fiercely in their defense.”

See Inside a Real-Life Furry Convention in Colorado Take a look inside the DenFur convention, an annual gathering of furries in Colorado. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde