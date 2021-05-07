Texas HB 1900 Passes and Set to Punish Cities Defunding Police

House Bill 1900 Has Passed 90 to 49 votes.

Coming straight out of our capital city this afternoon, the Texas House has passed a historic bill today that would essentially punish any Texas cities that cut funding for police.

Under House Bill 1900 which passed with a vote of 90 to 49 this afternoon, “defunding local government” by definition would be decided by comparing a specific city's budget allotted for police, municipalities, and personnel to that of the same budget from the previous year, beginning September of 2021.

Which cities specifically would be affected by House Bill 1900?

House Bill 1900 only affects cities with populations greater than 250,000 people.

According to Texas Demographics, these cities include Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Ft. Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Laredo, Plano, and Lubbock.

You can read House Bill 1900 in its entirety by clicking here.

In summary, "In making a determination of whether a municipality is a defunding municipality under Section 109.003 according to the budget adopted for the first fiscal year beginning on or after September 1, 2021, the division shall compare the appropriation to the municipality's police department in that budget to the appropriation to that department in the budget of the preceding fiscal year or the second preceding fiscal year, whichever is greater. This section expires September 1, 2023."

How would these eleven cities be "punished'?

If House Bill 1900 is approved by the Senate and signed into law by Gov Abbott, HB 1900 would hold property tax rates in any of the eleven Texas cities that cut funding for police while deducting from sales tax revenue the cost of state-provided law enforcement services.

We will continue to watch House Bill 1900 as it makes its way to the Senate.

