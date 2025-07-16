(KNUE-FM) So many of the things we are taught in high school are vital to our success when we become adults. Many of the basic skills that will truly help as you navigate all the responsibilities that come with being an adult.

What Texas High Schools Teach vs. What Students Actually Need

Although there are still some things that should be taught in school but for one reason or another they are not currently on the curriculum. Which is why I wanted to discuss some of the things we should be teaching in Texas high schools that are currently not being discussed.

First, I want to say that high school teachers in Texas work long hours often times for little pay because teaching is a passion, and they want to see kids and young adults become successful. Teachers are not actively trying to avoid teaching about certain topics, but they are under a lot of pressure to make sure they teach specific things. There is only so much time to cover the topics needed in order for the students to earn their diploma.

READ MORE: New TikTok Challenge Causing Major Damage to Texas Schools

READ MORE: Janitor Left Cameras in Texas School Bathroom for Years

Rethinking Priorities: What Are We Really Teaching Our Students?

There are test scores that need to be at a certain level, but as the world continues to change, we need to adapt to what we are teaching students at the same time. We need to be able to evolve with all the new technology around us, while still making sure students have a solid understanding of basic information.

Get our free mobile app

What Life Skills Should Be Taught in Texas High Schools?

Here is a look at some things they don’t teach in high school, but they should. I think there are many great things mentioned on this list that truly need to be taught to students and making it a part of their school day would help them be successful in the future. Let’s look at the list.

20 Things They Should Teach in High School But They Don't High school will help you learn skills to be a successful adult but there are some things that should be taught in school but currently aren't on the curriculum. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins