TEXAS -- It looks like some Texas leaders are launching a new statewide coalition to strengthen the power grid so we're ready before demand for electricity becomes too great to handle, according to the National Law Review.

Why Electricity Demand in Texas Keeps Climbing

Here's the thing: Texas is using more electricity than ever before. That may not come as a surprise to some of us. But between population growth, new businesses in the Lone Star state, these massive AI data centers, not to mention the brutal Texas summer heat, some experts stress that Texas needs to prepare right now so we don't find ourselves facing a power crisis, not to mention the concerns over the use of water in Texas, which we discussed here.

Read More: AI Data Centers Expanding into East Texas Amid Water Supply Worries

AI Data Centers Could Put Massive Pressure on the Grid

This coalition aims to expedite upgrades on the Texas power grid across the state. Upgrades would include new transmission lines and other projects designed to keep our electricity flowing reliably during periods of heavy use, as well as during extreme weather.

Texans Still Remember the 2021 Winter Storm

Naturally, whenever we hear "the grid," some of us hearken back to the winter storm of 2021, or "Snowmageddon." That storm left millions without power. Ever since 2021, there's been growing pressure to do all we can to ensure the Texas power grid can handle growth in Texas and, most importantly, emergencies.

New Transmission Projects Could Expand Across Texas

Those in favor of the coalition's aims say the goal is pretty simple: keep the power on. It's hard to argue against such a goal, especially given that energy-hungry AI centers are moving in, and the pressure on our Texas power grid will only increase from here.

Do you have concerns about how the influx of people, businesses, and AI data centers will affect our Texas power grid and water? Share your thoughts with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

5 In-Demand Jobs That May Pay Over $100K--NO Bachelors' Degree Required More people are seeking employment with better pay, and these 5 in-demand jobs that pay $100K per year or more could be fantastic options to consider. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley