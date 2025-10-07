(KNUE-FM) Something about taking a hike in Texas' natural beauty is nourishing to our souls. As a native Texan, there are still some places I haven't had the chance to visit yet, and EnchantingTexas helped inspire me.

You Don’t Have to Hike Hard to Feel Good

You don't necessarily have to subject yourself to something overly strenuous to get the benefit of hiking outdoors here in the Lone Star State. Even just a 20-minute walk in the fresh air near Longview or Tyler, Texas, can do you a world of good--especially when the temperatures fall a little and it feels like heaven outside.

As beautiful as we already know Texas can be, taking a hike can give us a different perspective on that beauty. Basking in the outdoors and taking in the unique beauty that surrounds us can be a significantly rewarding experience.

Short Hike or Full-Blown Escape—You Choose

Plan a trip this autumn to explore the diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and unique plant and animal life, among other attractions. And again, you can opt for a shorter hike that lasts only an hour or so, or fully immerse yourself in nature and even go camping, if you're so inclined. It benefits us physically, mentally, and emotionally.

When Life Feels Like “Too Much”

Sometimes when life feels a little 'too much,' the best thing we can do for ourselves is to get outside, breathe fresh air, and get a little exercise. That's a REAL dopamine boost. We can get back to scrolling on our phones later.

If you're ready to do a little hiking in Texas this autumn, when the weather can be quite lovely, here are 10 of the most scenic hikes in Texas you may have never heard of before:

The 10 Most Scenic Fall Hikes in Texas You've Never Heard of Texas has quite a few state parks and natural areas--and even a couple of national parks to get out and enjoy. Whether you like a desert aesthetic, stunning forests, or just want to explore some of the more historic trails on offer, there is something that anyone would enjoy. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley