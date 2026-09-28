10 Scenic Texas Hikes You May Not Know About

TEXAS -- You don't have to be a hardcore hiker to enjoy one of the easiest ways to experience Texas' natural beauty, especially when the weather finally starts cooling down.

As a native Texan, I still have places I haven't had the chance to visit, and EnchantingTexas and Texas Parks and Wildlife helped inspire me. You don't necessarily have to subject yourself to something overly strenuous to get the benefit of hiking outdoors here in the Lone Star State. Even a 20-minute walk in the fresh air can do you a world of good, especially when the temperatures fall a little, and it feels like heaven outside.

READ MORE: Texas Volcanoes? Yep, They’re Real—many of Them.

As beautiful as we already know Texas can be, taking a hike can give us a different perspective on that beauty. Basking outdoors and taking in the unique beauty around us can be a deeply rewarding experience.

You Don't Have to Be a Hardcore Hiker

Plan a trip this autumn to explore the diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and unique plant and animal life, among other attractions. You can also opt for a shorter hike that lasts only an hour or so, or fully immerse yourself in nature and even go camping, if you're so inclined. It benefits us physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Sometimes You Just Need to Get Outside

Sometimes when life feels a little 'too much,' the best thing we can do for ourselves is to get outside, breathe fresh air, and get a little exercise. That's a REAL dopamine boost. We can get back to scrolling on our phones later.

If you're ready to do a little hiking in Texas this autumn, when the weather can be quite lovely, here are 10 of the most scenic hikes in Texas you may have never heard of before:

The 10 Most Scenic Fall Hikes in Texas You've Never Heard of Texas has quite a few state parks and natural areas--and even a couple of national parks to get out and enjoy. Whether you like a desert aesthetic, stunning forests, or just want to explore some of the more historic trails on offer, there is something that anyone would enjoy. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley