(KNUE-FM) Many people have designated hiding places where they store items they want to keep safe from potential house burglars who may invade their Texas homes.

But are they actually safe? People may wonder.

I know I do.

Get our free mobile app

Not according to the security experts who were quoted in a recent article by author Marissa Laliberte, shared by Readers' Digest.

Why Burglars May Know Your Hiding Spot Already

Unfortunately, some burglars may check online to research places that people think offer an added level of security for their valuables, so they know where to look. After all, the World Wide Web is available to a large portion of the population.

What places in your Texas home do you consider to be 'safe spots?'

Homeowners have different opinions on where the safest spots in their homes are for protecting their property in the event of a house burglary. You probably have certain places that come to mind, as do I.

READ MORE: Can Your Neighbor Video You in Texas? It’s Complicated

Hopefully, you have a hard-to-crack safe or perhaps a locked cabinet that would at least add an extra layer of security for your treasured items.

However, sometimes, depending on the intruder, even those measures may not offer all the protection we seek.

This isn't a fun topic to discuss

This isn't a fun topic to discuss. It's hard to accept the fact that we live in a world where some people either don't care or disregard any sense of morality and are willing to take property that belongs to someone else.

However, that's the world we live in, and we must do our best to keep our homes—and more importantly, our families—safe.

Here are the 10 'Secret Spots' Burglars May Check First When Invading Texas Homes:

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Texas Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their Texas homes. But are they actually safe? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley