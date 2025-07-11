(KNUE-FM) It seems essential to consider whether or not your nosy neighbor can legally video you.

Although I love the convenience and access we have with our smartphones these days, there's one thing that bothers me daily.

Everyone has a camera. In their hand. At (almost) all times.

Get our free mobile app

In the past, your nosy neighbor may have spied on you and your family by peeking through a curtain or by pretending to check on you when they just wanted to see who your visitor was.

Is my neighbor videoing me? Canva Is my neighbor videoing me?

Canva loading...

Granted, celebrity types have had paparazzi following them around for years. But these days, all of us could be videoed at any time.

It's a little bit strange to consider. I wonder if all of us have a little more anxiety that we're not even aware of because of it.

But anyway, the question is...

When Neighbor Videoing Is Legal

Is it LEGAL for your neighbor to video you in Texas?

As long as you are in public view, yep.

Creepy? For sure. Illegal, though? Nope.

That means if you're outside in public view, they are within their rights to video you.

You know what's even weirder and may inspire you to get blinds and curtains immediately?

It's legal to video you in your yard or even through windows that are visible from the street — as long as they're not aimed explicitly through the blinds like with some zooming apparatus, and they're videoing from a public place like the sidewalk or street.

WEIRD.

What other ways can your neighbor legally video you?

What Areas Can Be Recorded?

Security cameras focused on open spaces or property lines you share with others are legal.

Here's a helpful video on the subject from the County Office Property YouTube Channel:

Drone Surveillance in Texas

Someone can also fly a drone over your property, so long as they aren't violating FAA guidelines.

READ MORE: Can Someone Legally Fly a Drone Over Your Property in Texas?

What the Law Clearly Prohibits

However, it's not all open season. Some things that are NOT legal?

Things they CAN'T legally do?

Nosy neighbors, or random strangers for that matter, with telephoto lenses are not allowed to peep inside your house, nor are they allowed to trespass on your property to get footage, thank heavens.

They aren't allowed to record without consent from at least one party. That means you can't eavesdrop on your private conversation while recording.

And thank goodness, it is illegal for them to use any captured footage to harass, blackmail, or exploit you in any way.

What to Do If You Feel Targeted

Sadly, it's a reality many of us have had to deal with, or may at some point.

If you think a neighbor or someone else is crossing the line and invading your privacy outside of the law, be sure you document what's happening and reach out to law enforcement.

Also, consider installing security cameras of your own, security lights, or even extra fencing.

The 15 Precious Teen Girls Who Went Missing in Texas During June We don't know the reason these girls disappeared and it doesn't matter. 15 teen girls went missing in June in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media