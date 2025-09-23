Listen, it's still well into the 90s, even if it is now officially fall. But Halloween is coming up in just a few weeks, and it's not like it's going to be hot like this every day till Christmas, just like half of them.

So, it's [coming up on] a great time to visit an indoor water park, where the weather never matters. Much like playing football in a dome, or baseball in a dome, or basketball in an arena.

Texas is Home to The Largest Indoor Waterpark in America

This isn't North Dakota, where temperatures hovering between 2 to 17° F for months out of the year, making it the coldest state in the U.S., is normal. Up there, they keep snow shovels in their garages and mittens on their frozen little hands. I don't own mittens. Can you even find an ice scraper for your car anywhere in East Texas?

So if you get the urge to break out for a few days to warm up or cool down -- I'm pretty sure we all have that urge right now. Well, I've got all the inspo' you need. Here are a few places to explore.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is just up the road from us in Grapevine, and it features several fun slides: Alberta Falls, Coyote Canyon, and Whooping Hollow for the kids.

Margaritaville, Texas

Did you know Texas has a Margaritaville? Time to channel Jimmy Buffett, put on your flip flops, plan your escape, and set your coordinates to fun and relaxation — Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe.

The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands Resort is an all-encompassing Texas escape within easy reach. Play and productivity come naturally amidst the woods and waterways surrounding the Forest Oasis waterpark, golf courses, and make it a great destination for families.

Kalahari Resorts, America's Largest Indoor Waterpark: