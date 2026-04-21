TEXAS -- If you're looking for a job in Texas that pays $100,000 per year and does NOT require a Bachelor's Degree to get started, take a look. As college tuition has become increasingly expensive, people are looking for other options. Even for those fortunate enough not to feel constrained by the cost of education, finding the time to pursue a degree may be hard.

Why More Texans Are Rethinking College

In addition to those issues, we've been reading more reports that finding jobs has been a struggle even for those with a college degree. That is especially so when applicants hope to find employment that validates the time and money invested in a college education.

The Shift Toward Skills Over Degrees

Granted, if you look at the list of jobs/careers with the highest salaries in Texas, many of those do require various levels of higher education. However, more Texans are seeking higher-paying jobs that don't require a degree, and these five in-demand jobs that pay $100K or more could be fantastic options to consider. There's been 'more than a 20% rise in wages for skilled trade jobs since 2020, McKinsey & Co. reports,' writes Smith.

Skilled Trades Are Having a Moment

A significant share of the fastest-growing gigs is in the skilled trades. We've seen a trend of younger people, particularly Gen Z, exploring blue-collar jobs in fields such as energy and manufacturing, since they don't necessarily require a degree and, in many cases, offer higher pay and benefits than white-collar jobs.

These Jobs Could Pay Up to $100K in Texas

Read More: Texas Suburbs Are Quietly Becoming Some of America’s New Wealth Capitals

According to CNBC contributor Morgan Smith, there are at least five in-demand jobs with median annual salaries of $100,000 or more. Keep in mind that we're talking median salaries, so there will be variation from state to state or city to city.

Let's take a look:

5 In-Demand Jobs That May Pay Over $100K--NO Bachelors' Degree Required More people are seeking employment with better pay, and these 5 in-demand jobs that pay $100K per year or more could be fantastic options to consider. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley