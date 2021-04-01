Ever since Elon Musk, CEO of both Space X and Tesla, decided to move to Texas--let's just say he's been very busy. Between rocket launches and building mega-batteries for our Texas power grid, I'm not sure this man sleeps.

And now, he may want to hire you.

The second US auto factory for the cutting-edge auto company, Tesla, is right here in Texas. The Gigafactory in Austin has announced they're looking to hire 10,000 people starting now through 2022. And get this--college degree is not required.

Since arriving in Texas, Tesla representatives have been creating connections in the Austin area--seeking to recruit talent for the company. Sure, they've been approaching colleges, including the University of Texas, Austin Community College, and others. But they've also gone straight to Independent School Districts, as well.

The Hindustan Times reports that "one of the recruiting managers Chris Reilly explains in a release that the electric vehicle maker is planning to work on a program with these colleges for 'recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education.'"

Elon Musk himself tweeted this: "Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022! 5 mins from airport, 15 mins from downtown, Right on Colorado River."

If you've ever dreamed of working with one of the most technologically advanced companies in the world, this is your chance. Who knows? You could be one of the people working on building the still-in-development Cybertruck, Semi, or Roadster.

Other positions listed include jobs in architecture, construction, design, and of course--manufacturing.

Internships are also available. Ready to delve in and learn more? Here ya go.