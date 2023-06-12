Which Texas Landmark Made The List of Most Beautiful Sights?

Get our free mobile app

Someplace in Texas makes the Most Beautiful Places in the World List.

Can you guess where?

If you are a Texas native you know we've got some pretty amazing landmarks, and you'll never guess which of these landmarks has ranked on the list of Most Beautiful Sights In The World.

Or, will you?

Landmarks like Big Bend National Park come to mind first when thinking of "most beautiful," in Texas but even Cadillac Ranch located in Amarillo has a sense of artistic beauty that might have helped Texas make this prestigious list!

But not just anywhere in Texas, no, San Antonio was the town that put us on this map.

KUONI, a leading international tour guide service ranked the Top 20 Most Beautiful Places in the World and Texas made it to Number 17 according to "over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews" to see where travelers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often.

If you guessed, the Alamo, you are wrong.

According to travelers from all over the world, our very own San Antonio Riverwalk ranks right between the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco and Duomo di Milano in Italy.

I just got back from a two-week vacation in Italy and the Duomo di Milano would be tough to beat, but as a Texas through and through I can see how the San Antonio Riverwalk, especially when it's lit at night, could be considered as one of the most beautiful sights in the world.

In case you are wondering, Central Park in New York City also made the list at #1.

Sigh, there is just no accounting for taste. Wink.

Speaking of the San Antonio Riverwalk, have you ever wondered what's at the bottom of the river?

