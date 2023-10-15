How A Longview, TX Born NFL Star Stopped A Dallas Cowboys Great

The Cowboys Suffered A Tough Loss Last Week To The San Francisco 49ers And A Longview Raised All-Pro Helped His Team Prevail.

It was an ugly loss for the Dallas Cowboys and while there's a lot of blame to go around, in this article, we found a video that showcases one of the reasons the 49ers were able to move the ball down so well against the Dallas defense is because they have a certified BEAST on their offensive line from Longview, TX.

Trent Williams Is Already Considered The Best Offensive Lineman in The NFL.

Former Longview Lobo, Trent Williams, a standout offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, is a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. With a remarkable combination of size, strength, and agility, Williams is a cornerstone of the 49ers' offensive line.

Known for his exceptional pass-blocking and run-blocking abilities, Williams is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and has earned numerous accolades throughout his career.

Micah Parsons Is Already One of The Dallas Cowboys Best Young Stars.

Micah Parsons is poised to be a cornerstone of the Cowboys' defense for years to come. Selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, his versatility, speed, and football IQ have been instrumental in bolstering the Cowboys' defense. Parsons has a knack for disrupting plays, whether it's through explosive tackles, quarterback pressures, or interceptions.

What Happens When These Two Go Head To Head?

Let's just say, it wasn't Parsons day. Williams neutralized Parsons and you have to ask if the Cowboys coaches didn't realize that maybe they shouldn't line their top defensive star up against one of the top lineman in football.

