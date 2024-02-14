Texas’ Largest National Park Ranks Among The Top 10 Parks to Visit in the U.S.

Just a shade under a six hour drive west of San Antonio, TX, you'll find the largest National Park in The Lone Star State.

Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas, the second largest state in the U.S. by size, there are only two officially designated National Parks? Wild, but yeah, Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park, that's the whole list. And Big Bend is our largest.

I know what you're thinking, "there are way more than two!" Well, not really, according to travel 2 next there are another 12 areas managed by The National Park Service, but they're not national parks. That's where some of the confusion likely comes in.

Looks like it's time to pin a rose on Big Bend's nose, as it has The Park has been ranked No. 7 overall in the country. Travel Lemming based its ranking on data that scored 63 parks in the United States across the following six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.

Being as big as it is, Big Bend always scores well when it comes to crowds, it's simply impossible to fill it up. From MySanAntonio:

Big Bend National Park is in Southwest Texas and includes the entire Chisos mountain range and a large swath of the Chihuahuan Desert. The national park sprawls over 801,100 acres in West Texas near Alpine. Big Bend is a hiker's paradise with more than 150 miles of desert and mountain trails to explore.

It was being reported last year that another 4,000 acres would be being added to Big Bend National Park's approximately 800,000 exiting acres, donated by the Fulcher family. That was said to be happening in '23, however I can't find anywhere reporting whether or not it's actually happened just yet.

