(Longview, Texas) - Here we are in a brand new month with brand new aspirations. That may include putting yourself out there a little more at work in hopes of getting that promotion. It could mean taking that leap in your relationship. It could also mean taking a chance at a big Texas Lottery win.

You can play any of the pick-a-number games. You could also find a Texas Lottery retailer or a kiosk and purchase a scratch off ticket. Those tickets could net you some quick cash or a big jackpot. I was able to find what could be the best tickets to play this month.

Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play This Month

I do like to play from time to time. Most of the time I'm just giving my money to the state but it's still fun. It's been a while since I've won a big jackpot. My biggest prize was $100 I won on a $10 ticket but that was 20 or more years ago when that happened. My fiancé got a nice win the other day, though.

Yeah, my fiancé Amber picked up four of the Hot Pink 7s on Saturday. I think that is one of the newer tickets out there. Later that night she scratched off one and won $500. She won $50 one of the other ones. She was in shock and I was pretty excited.

Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

You probably have a surprise win story yourself. It could be $500 good. It could be $100 good. It could be $100,000 good. It doesn't matter the amount, a win is a win. I celebrate if I get my money back.

Try out the 18 tickets below this month and maybe you'll walk away with a nice prize.

The 18 Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play During March (Accurate as of March 3, 2025) If you're looking to win some quick cash, or a big jackpot win, here are 18 Texas Lottery scratch offs to play this month. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

