Texas Man Accused of Stealing Women’s Underwear From Multiple Apartments

Get our free mobile app

Is there a new Texas Panty Bandit? If so, it looks like he's already been caught.

A Texas man has been accused of breaking into multiple apartments and stealing women's underwear according to authorities in Huntsville, Texas. The Houston-area man was arrested on May 23rd according to KHOU.

Authorities say the man, whose name hasn't been released, was arrested in May after police say he broke into a woman's apartment in Huntsville and stole her underwear along with other personal items from her bedroom. According to KHOU, when police arrested the man they found "numerous pairs of women's underwear in his home". Police believe that the suspect stole from multiple apartments in the Lake Road area.

So far, the man has been connected to two burglaries -- one in January and one in May -- but police said there could be more victims who are not even aware that they are victims.

Authorities told KHOU that the man had been seen before acting suspiciously and even "lurking outside bedroom windows".

Police aren't sure how many break-in's the suspect is tied to or if all of the victims even know if their homes were broken into. Below is the full press release from the Huntsville Police.

This is another example of why it is good to always pay attention to your surroundings.

25 In-Season Summer Fruits and Veggies This is some of the produce that is in season during the summer

The Ultimate Texas Bucket List