Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18 Wheeler

A Tragic Story Of How Trying To Viral Can Go Terribly Wrong.

We live in a time where those who do the craziest things, be the loudest and most wrong will actually get you MORE attention and fame. Its a sad state of affairs about the times we're living in where folks will do ANYTHING to be seen and noticed even if means potentially losing their life.

Houston Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred On North U.S. Highway 59 about 11:35 a.m. on November 10.

The driver of a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling southbound when, unknown to him, a male jumped or climbed onto the top of the trailer portion of the vehicle. The male then began dancing and possibly recording himself according to HPD.

A video shared on Facebook shows the man dancing on the semitrailer before the fatal incident. (WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED)

As the 18-wheeler passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, the 25 year old male was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway main lanes. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released.

Houston police stated that investigation into this incident is ongoing. While this is indeed a tragedy, its also a sobering reminder that going "viral" and taking risks to do numbers on social media is not worth it whatsoever. Trading your entire life for 15 minutes of fame is not the move.

