(KNUE-FM) Is the great migration to Texas from other U.S. states slowing down?

Well, yes and no, depending on how you look at it.

Texas Still Leads in Net Migration

According to a story from MySA, Texas continues to lead the nation in net migration.

Many people continue to move to Texas due to its lower taxes compared to what they may be accustomed to, and arguably one of the best business-friendly environments in the country.

A Surprising Number of People Are Leaving

At the same time, a surprising trend contrasts with what we've been seeing lately.

The numbers show a notable number of people are leaving Texas. Some of those people have lived in Texas for a long time or were even born in the state.

So, what's going on?

Infrastructure and Politics Are Major Frustrations

Some of the frustrations cited include the infrastructural issues, which date back to the 2021 freeze, as well as concerns about growing water restraints.

Another frustration mentioned was regarding political trends in the storied "Lone Star State," such as the growing conservative stances on social issues, which have exacerbated feelings of alienation among some Texas residents.

Texas 2036 Offers Insight Into Why People Are Leaving

moving in texas Many are moving in, while some long-time Texans are moving out.

Are you familiar with Texas 2036?

It's a website that describes itself as "Your go-to place for key insights to Texas’ future."

A recent survey revealed growing concerns over the way our government functions in Texas.

The concerns include issues such as gridlock, a contentious political environment, and even gridlock. These concerns trouble them so much that some people are leaving Texas, or at least seriously considering it.

Real Texans Share Honest Goodbyes

MySA shared a poignant quote from one Reddit user who is leaving Texas:

"The Texas I'm leaving today is not the Texas I was born into forty years ago ... Now it feels for sale."

But Many Still See Texas as a Land of Opportunity

That being said, Texas continues to attract people due to its absence of state income tax, lower housing costs, and job opportunities, compared to what they've experienced in other areas of the country.

Others are drawn to the friendlier vibe in Texas, relative to where they've come from.

Texans Are Torn About the Influx

Longtime and native Texans continue to feel torn about the influx of newcomers, and some have expressed concerns about the strains on Texas' infrastructure in keeping up. Others worry that the state's cultural and political fabric will undergo significant changes.

A State in Transition

So, there's some tension between those coming and going, and how Texans feel about all of the issues therein.

Regardless, Texas continues to attract new people.

New people are arriving. Others are leaving or are considering a move. I suppose we'll see how these shifts unfold and where we'll find ourselves, say, by 2036.

Looking Ahead to Texas' 200th Birthday

After all, we'll be celebrating Texas' 200th birthday that year.

Meanwhile, we remain a point of focus, as analysts and journalists continue to keep an eye on our region, which continues to grow and evolve.

But one thing is for sure.

We will always be Texas. And Texas-strong.

