Texas Mom Trying to Shoot a Dog, Ends Up Shooting Her Own Kid

A 6 month old puppy barking was enough for this lady to start blasting. She was trying to protect her kids, but she's the one that did the real damage.

Over in Houston, a resident is sharing footage from his Ring doorbell. ABC 13 says the homeowner has chosen to remain anonymous. That homeowner has a six month old boxer puppy named Bruno. The puppy was apparently barking and the homeowner thought that his brother was arriving at his house. So he opened the door and Bruno decided to run outside.

The owner went out there with his puppy and you can see all of this on the doorbell footage. The owner is clearly there with his puppy and was just barking at people walking down the street. Apparently during this time 24-year-old Angelia Mia Vargas was walking down the street with her kids. Now I have no idea how this puppy looked to Angelia, but she was clearly afraid.

In a matter of seconds of this dog barking. She pulled out a gun and started firing at the puppy. The dog was apparently grazed by a bullet, but she also struck her own son. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries. Both people have been given charges because of the incident.

Bruno's owner was given a Class C misdemeanor citation for having a loose dog. Angelia Mia Vargas has been charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. I know you never know how a random dog is going to act, but this lady didn't even hesitate to shoot at this dog.

