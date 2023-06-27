July 4th Is A Terrifying Time For Pets, 6 Tips To Keep Them Safe

Get our free mobile app

The 4th of July is a time for celebrations, fun, family, and fireworks while we celebrate our nation's birthday. While we're having a good time, the 4th of July is also a time that terrifies pets and wildlife because of the loud booms that fireworks produce. This shouldn't be a time where we have to go around the neighborhood calling out our pets' name simply because they've run away.

While the fireworks explode overhead and make us ohh an ahh over their shapes, sparkles, and sounds they create, many domesticated animals that are kept outdoors could end up jumping fences, running off, and getting lost during the holiday weekend in Longview, Texas because of fireworks.

Once the loud booms begin, anxiety levels in animals increase. From the smallest firecracker to the loudest M80 and mortar shells, dogs and cats are going to find a place to run and hide and if they're outside their adrenaline will kick in where they'll be able to jump a fence they normally wouldn't in an attempt to get away from the sound.

There are some things you can do to calm your dog's nerves and make them feel a bit more comfortable.

The ASPCA offers up these tips to help calm your dog and to ease their nerves as your unruly neighbors are setting off fireworks in the middle of the street:

let outdoor pets come in during the extended holiday weekend

turn on a radio a little louder than normal

leave the TV sound up

give them their favorite toy

place them in their crate in an interior room with a blanket

give them the freedom to go hide underneath something

In the event your pet does escape and runs away, there's a pretty good chance one of your neighbors will see them and hopefully take them in until you come looking for them. Remember, if they do run off put it out there on social media that your dog went missing on the 4th or that you found a healthy-looking friendly dog and took it in for a while. Of course, you can always check one of the animal shelters in Tyler, Longview, and Jacksonville too.

Protect your pet this 4th of July and keep them comfortable. Above all, make sure they are wearing a tag that has their name and your contact phone number on it.

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that!

Best Dog Boarding Facilities Around East Texas When you're looking to board your dog make sure you visit one of these locations.

Adorable Dogs Up For Adoption in Longview, Texas Here is a look at all the adoptable dogs that are ready for their forever family.