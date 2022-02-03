A tragic story out of Dallas this week, one that involves a 22-year-old college student being left "permanently and catastrophically" disfigured. Some details of this story may be unsettling to some readers.

The lawsuit states that the two dogs tore off and ate her ears and most of her face below her eyes, and left hundreds of puncture wounds all over the woman's body.

CBS Austin is reporting that Brooker Law of Dallas has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jaqueline Durand who was mauled by two dogs. The lawsuit says that Durand was hired by Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife Ashley to care for the couple's dogs.

According to the lawsuit, when Jaqueline entered the home to walk the Bishop's two dogs, a German shepherd mix breed and a mixed-breed pit bull, were not in their kennel and immediately and viscously mauled her.

“The dogs knocked Jacqueline off balance, causing her to fall and drop her cell phone. Then, the dogs violently attacked her head and face — mauling her catastrophically. The dogs were so violent and bloodthirsty that they pulled all of Jacqueline’s clothes off, including her blue jeans,” according to NBC News who were citing the lawsuit.

"I am so blessed to be surrounded by so much love and support as I go through this hard time in my life. Thank you everyone who is supporting and loving me every step of the way since the beginning!❤️ I am making good progress every single day that I’m here. Prayers are being answered! Thank you." - Jaqueline Durand via Twitter

The lawsuit cited a sign by the Bishops’ home entrance that read: “Crazy Dogs. Please Don’t Knock or Ring the Bell. Call or Text Instead," demonstrating that they were aware their pets were violent.

Durand has already undergone many reconstructive surgeries, with many more to go. She remains hospitalized.

