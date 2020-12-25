Texas Music Icon Selena to be Honored at 2021 Grammy Awards

Late Tejano Queen Selena continues to make an impact on music and culture, and the Grammys have decided to honor her once more at the 2021 awards show.

Selena is one of several legendary artists being honored in the Recording Academy's 2021 Special Merit Award category. Her sister shared the news via Facebook earlier today.

The 63rd Grammy Awards show will take place on January 31st, and Selena will honored with the Lifetime Achievement award. While Selena's time on this Earth was cut short by her fan club president, her legacy lives on. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Selena broke barriers in the Tejano music field in the 90's as one of the only female performers in a male dominated scene. Other artists being celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award include Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, and Talking Heads.

I seriously tear up every time I speak, write, or even think about Selena, and this time is no different. I really thought I could make it through this post without shedding a tear, but it's okay. Selena's strength, courage, and resilience inspire me to push forward, and I'm so excited to cry my eyes out watching the 63rd Grammy Awards show.

“The goal isn’t to live forever, but to create something that will...” -Selena Quintanilla