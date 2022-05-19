9-Year-Old Texas Girl Dressed As Selena Goes Viral For Pinata Beatdown

Its been nearly 3 decades since the world lost Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez tragically but her music and memory continues to live in the millions of lives she touched. Even after all these years, a new generation of fans are still being exposed to her music and her fashion which is why she has remained an icon for decades. 9-year old Emily from Houston, who wasn't even born during the height of Selena's fame, is one of those new generation of fans and she wanted to honor the singer for her birthday party earlier this month.

But Emily And Her Mom Edith Didn't Expect To Go Viral!

In a TikTok video that has now been viewed over 17 million times, Emily's outfit, a sparkly, purple jumpsuit just like one the singer wore at her legendary Houston Astrodome concert, was getting some attention is what Emily is doing next that has everyone talking. Her party piñata of Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar is what got everyone's attention.

In the short video, Edith Gomez is heard behind the camera asking "Selena, what you about to do girl?"

"Can I say it?" Emily asks, getting permission to curse. "F— this b— up!" After getting the green light, Emily swings a purple bat at the piñata as Selena's "El Chico Del Apartamento 512" blares in the background. A follow-up clip shows Emily punching the piñata with her fists before finally breaking it.

@edithgomez TikTok @edithgomez TikTok loading...

The Clip Has Also Gone Viral On Twitter And May Be Becoming A Growing Trend

According to The Houston Chronicle, Emily wants her viral video to inspire new fans to learn about Selena, one of her biggest role models and she also hope the video also inspires a new trend, one we seen started recently in other Latin countries. If you've lived here as long as I have then you the LAW: ANYTHING for Selenas.

Radio Legend Tom Joyner Selling Miami Mansion For $20 Million The retired "fly jock" is cashing out on his Miami Mansion that just went underwent a $7 million renovation. It includes a boxing ring and beachfront views.

Former TJC Standout Jimmy Butler Buys Miami Mansion With hard work and perservance, Jimmy Butler has gone from being a standout star at Tyler Junior College to leading the Miami Heat on a championship chase. His new $7 Million Dollar mansion is a amazing!