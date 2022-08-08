Texas Nurse Arrested In California Car Crash That Killed Six People

Over the weekend, you may have seen a horrific video that has been making the rounds of a deadly car crash in the Los Angeles area where a car going well over 50 miles per hour blows through an intersection and destroys several vehicles in its path before smashing into a gas station.

Unfortunately, a Texan was the driver that caused this terrible tragedy and they will face major charges.

Security video captured the exact moment when the crash occurred at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues.

According to KHOU, surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. Several people were flung from the cars and two vehicles caught fire. Television reports showed the blackened and mangled cars, as well as a child's car seat among the debris covering the street.

At least six people were killed, including a pregnant woman Asherey Ryan, her boyfriend Reynold Lester and her 11-month-old baby boy Alonzo who was a week shy of his first birthday. Eight people were taken to the hospital including the driver while the other victims had minor injuries and included a 33-year-old woman and six children ranging in age from 1 to 15 years old.

A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing the horrific crash.

The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from the Houston area who was working in Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol said Linton, who sustained moderate injuries in the collision, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

The Mercedes-Benz sedan never appeared to brake as it flew through the intersection and detectives are looking into whether Linton had a medical episode or was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

11 Arrested In Marshall, Texas Investigation They've been hit with over 40 combined charges.

45 Arrested In Gregg Co. For DWI, Family Violence, Possession And More Criminals do not take the weekend off. Those who drink and drive do not take the weekend off. Those who get upset and take their anger out on family members do not take the weekend off. Because of those incidents and others, Gregg County law enforcement was kept busy last weekend.