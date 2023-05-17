Is There a Fun New Stomach Bug Going Around Texas?

The weather has been rainy and sunny in Texas for a few weeks now which means all the little critters and bugs are coming out to play. Especially one bug in particular, a stomach bug. If you have felt a little queasy in the stomach or had a headache then it could be signs that you might have this pesky stomach bug that has been making it's way across the nation.

What is it?

Aaron Davis with University Medical Center states that they have been seeing an influx of children with various symptoms such as headaches, nausea, vomiting, and sore throat. After some testing most children are testing negative for anything serious and it's just a simple stomach bug going around and lasts anywhere from 48 to 72 hours. There have been some adults though who have tested positive for H. pylori, which is just a type of bacteria that causes infections in the stomach.

Prevention

Well the only prevention to take is frequently washing your hands and avoiding caffeine if you start to feel any symptoms. For those of you who live off caffeine then that sounds like pure torture but trust me its for your best interest in the long run for all of humanity. A local registered nurse, who happens to be my aunt, informed us that caffeine is a stimulant and increases gut motility. That means if you are already riding that brown wave then this could cause a tsunami effect along with being a diuretic which can cause dehydration if you are well into those symptoms.

Treatment

The treatment is simple and that's to just ride it all out and get plenty of rest and fluids that will rehydrate you back into your body. Aaron Davis also mentioned that the BRAT (Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, and Toast) diet while your stomach is upset to allow the gut to rest. The BRAT diet is not recommended for children with an upset stomach and they are urged to keep a regular diet with an focus on keeping their bodies hydrated.

If you feel that you are catching this stomach bug it is advised to visit your local doctor for an evaluation and if necessary some medications for any of those symptoms associated with it. Always see your primary care physician for a direct consultation of what might be ailing your body.

