For many Texas families, the hardest part of taking a vacation is boarding a member of the family. No one wants to leave their dog in the care of strangers.

If you've given up on family vacations because you don't trust anyone to properly care for your dog? You're not alone.

The Best Texas Cities To Visit With Your Dog

Our pets are important; they're a big part of your family. So, question: Have you ever thought about taking your pup on vacation with you, but were worried about how much trouble it might be?

Well, some good news, turns out Dallas is an extremely pet-friendly city. But not quite as friendly as another Texas city. If your family enjoys bringing your dog with you when you leave town, you're going to love this news.

The vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide have put together a list of the most pet-friendly cities, and four out of the Top 15 are right here in Texas.

These fine folks took the time to uncover the best cities in the U.S. for pet travel, including ones with the most pet-friendly accommodations/listings. On top of Texas landing 4 of the Top 15 spots, we've got three inside the Top 10, and Texas cities even occupy the No. 2 and No. 1 spots.

“Houston takes first place as the most pet-friendly destination in the US, with 478 listings for pet-friendly accommodation. Dallas has 470 pet-friendly listings, San Antonio has 463, and Austin has 416. With over 89 state parks, there’s plenty for holidaymakers and their pets to explore,” according to the report.

Without further ado, ladies and gentlemen, your list of the most Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US: