Texas: Don’t Forget to Protect Your Pets from the Scorching Heat

Living in the desert can get very hot... I know shocking right? If you've lived anywhere in El Paso, Texas, West Texas or ANYWHERE in the desert, you know the temperatures can get easily get up to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you it's unbearable for humans, think of how much worse it is for your pet. That's why you need to take care of them when it gets hot in the summer.

What's the hottest temperature reached in Texas?

Over 100 degrees...WAY over 100 degrees. The hottest we've seen in the state was in Monahans back in June 28,1994: a blistering 120 degrees. Some other cities that get EXTREMELY hot include El Paso, Dallas/Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Borger. All are cities that have reached over 110 degrees in the past. So you it's very important to keep these tips in mind when keeping your pets cool.

What are the best ways to keep your dog cool in the heat?

According to the Animal Defense League of Texas, an organization dedicated to helping animals in the state of Texas, they've listed a couple of handy tips on how to protect your pet from suffering in the heat:

Check if the sidewalks & or pavement is too hot : If you place your hand on the pavement/sidewalk and wait 7 seconds. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your pet to walk.

: If you place your hand on the pavement/sidewalk and wait 7 seconds. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your pet to walk. Provide plenty of shade & water : Make sure there are plenty bowls of water for your pet to drink when they're thirsty, or make sure there's a pool so they cool off when they're hot.

: Make sure there are plenty bowls of water for your pet to drink when they're thirsty, or make sure there's a pool so they cool off when they're hot. Keep your pets indoors as much as possible : Pets have fur coats which keep them warm in the winter, but it makes them more likely to dehydration or heat stroke. If you HAVE to have your pets outside, make sure they have plenty of room to move around & drink water. Keep in mind of the different chain laws where you live as Texas has several different ones depending on the city.

: Pets have fur coats which keep them warm in the winter, but it makes them more likely to dehydration or heat stroke. If you HAVE to have your pets outside, make sure they have plenty of room to move around & drink water. Keep in mind of the different chain laws where you live as Texas has several different ones depending on the city. Don't leave your pet inside a vehicle alone: Unless you're in the car with them with the air conditioning on, don't keep them inside with the windows up as they can get heat stroke from being an enclosed space. It's best to keep them at home where it's most likely much cooler than inside a car.

Make sure you & your pet stay cool & stay hydrated out there.

